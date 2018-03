BRIEF-Legal & General 2017 operating profit rises 32 pct to 2.1 bln stg​

March 7 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc:

* ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX 3 UP 32% TO £2,090M (2016: £1,582M)​

* ‍FULL YEAR DIVIDEND UP 7% TO 15.35P PER SHARE (2016: 14.35P)​

* ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX UP 50% TO £1,902M (2016: £1,265M)​

* ‍OPERATING PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 5 EXCLUDING MORTALITY RELEASE UP 12% TO £1,616M (2016: £1,447M)​

* ‍NET RELEASE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 5 UP 9% TO £1,352M (2016: £1,242M)​

* ‍SOLVENCY II COVERAGE RATIO 7 OF 189% (2016: 171%)​

* ‍PRT 8 AND INDIVIDUAL ANNUITY NEW BUSINESS OF £4.6BN (2016: £4.1BN)​

* ‍LIFETIME MORTGAGE ADVANCES OF £1.0BN (2016: £0.6BN)​

* ‍LGIM EXTERNAL NET FLOWS UP 49% AT £43.5BN (2016: £29.2BN)​

* ‍LGIM AUM UP 10% AT £983.3BN (2016: £894.2BN)​

* ‍EXCLUDING MORTALITY RESERVE RELEASES, GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT WAS 13%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)