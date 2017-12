Dec 22 (Reuters) - Legend Corporation Ltd:

* ‍CO TO ACQUIRE CELEMETRIX AUSTRALIA , CELEMETRIX SRC PTY LTD AND COMMSFORCE PTY LTD, COLLECTIVELY CELEMETRIX GROUP​

* CO TO BUY CLX FOR AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF $12 MILLION

* ACQUISITION TO BE EPS & OPERATING CASH FLOW POSITIVE TO CO‘S OVERALL GROUP PROFIT LEVELS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: