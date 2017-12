Dec 21 (Reuters) - Legend Holdings Corp:

* ‍BOARD HAS NOTED RECENT INCREASES IN BOTH PRICE AND TRADING VOLUME OF ORDINARY SHARES OF COMPANY​

* ‍CERTAIN RECENT MEDIA REPORTS STATED THAT BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT HAS DISCUSSED LISTING PLANS WITH ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS​

* SAVE AS DISCLOSED, ‍CO IS NOT AWARE OF ANY REASONS FOR THE PRICE OR TRADING VOLUME MOVEMENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: