10 days ago
BRIEF-Leggett & Platt Q2 earnings per share $0.64
July 27, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Leggett & Platt Q2 earnings per share $0.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc:

* Leggett & Platt reports 2Q EPS of $.64 on 3% sales growth

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 same store sales rose 4 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.9 billion to $4.0 billion

* Q2 sales $989 million versus I/B/E/S view $1 billion

* Reports Q2 sales $989 million

* Sees FY sales up 4 to 7 percent

* Reports Q2 sales up 3 percent

* ‍2017 sales guidance reduced 1% to $3.9-4.0 billion; EPS guidance narrowed to $2.55 to $2.65​

* 2017 sales guidance reduced 1% to $3.9-4.0 billion; EPS guidance narrowed to $2.55 to $2.65

* For full year, company anticipates repurchasing approximately 3 million shares

* Cash from operations is expected to approximate $450 million in 2017​

* For full year company anticipates issuing approximately 1.5 million shares for employee benefit plans

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital expenditures should be roughly $160 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

