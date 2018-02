BRIEF-Legion Partners And 4010 Partners Call On Genesco Board To Examine Strategic Alternatives, Implement Reforms

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc:

* LEGION PARTNERS AND 4010 PARTNERS CALL ON GENESCO BOARD TO EXAMINE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, IMPLEMENT REFORMS

* ‍LEGION PARTNERS - LEGION, 4010 PARTNERS RELEASED LETTER CALLING ON BOARD OF GENESCO TO IMPLEMENT SERIES OF REFORMS, EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​

* ‍LEGION PARTNERS - TOGETHER, LEGION AND 4010 OWN MORE THAN 5% OF GENESCO OUTSTANDING SHARES​

* ‍LEGION PARTNERS - GENESCO SHOULD IMMEDIATELY EXPAND STRATEGIC REVIEW TO COMPLETE “OBJECTIVE” EVALUATION OF ALL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​

* ‍LEGION PARTNERS - SEVERAL GENESCO UNITS SHOULD BE EVALUATED FOR SALE​

* ‍LEGION PARTNERS - GENESCO SHOULD ANNOUNCE SPECIFIC TARGETED ACTIONS, INCLUDING COMPREHENSIVE COST REDUCTION PROGRAM, CLOSURE OF UNPRODUCTIVE STORES​

* ‍LEGION PARTNERS - ROLES OF CHAIRMAN AND CEO SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY SEPARATED AT GENESCO & REVISIONS TO INCENTIVE PROGRAMS SHOULD BE MADE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: