FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Leidos Holdings reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.04
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Leidos Holdings reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos Holdings Inc reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.04

* Q2 revenue $2.57 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.56 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.45 to $3.60 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $10.1 billion to $10.4 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.35, revenue view $10.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍net business bookings totaled $2.7 billion in quarter,

* Leidos Holdings Inc - ‍backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was $17.1 billion, of which $5.0 billion was funded​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.