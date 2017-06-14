FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leju Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18
June 14, 2017 / 10:17 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Leju Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Leju Holdings Ltd

* Leju reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $68.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $64.2 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.18

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Sees q2 2017 revenue about $75 million to $80 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leju holdings ltd - ‍min chen has tendered resignation from position of company's chief financial officer effective june 13, 2017​

* Leju Holdings Ltd - announced that it has appointed li-lan cheng as acting cfo and michelle yuan as deputy cfo

* Leju holdings Ltd - "we do not expect significant improvement in market conditions in near future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

