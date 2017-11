BRIEF-LEM Holding H1 net profit up 19.7% to CHF 26.5 mln​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - LEM HOLDING SA:

* ‍FIRST-HALF EBIT INCREASED, FROM CHF 21.0 MILLION IN 2016/17 TO CHF 25.9 MILLION IN 2017/18.​

* ‍FOR 2017/18, LEM FORECASTS SALES OF AROUND CHF 290 MILLION COMPARED WITH CHF 264.5 MILLION FOR FULL-YEAR 2016/17​

* ‍LEM EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN TO REMAIN ABOVE 20% FOR FY 2017/18​

* H1 2017/18 ‍BOOKINGS AMOUNTED TO CHF 156.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.5% (CHF 132.3 MILLION)​

* ‍H1 SALES INCREASED BY 14.8% TO CHF 152.2 MILLION (CHF 132.6 MILLION​

* ‍H1 EBIT INCREASED BY 15.9% TO CHF 31.9 MILLION (CHF 27.5 MILLION)​

* ‍H1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ROSE BY 19.7% TO CHF 26.5 MILLION (CHF 22.1 MILLION)​

* ‍LEM'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS FRANK REHFELD AS IN-HOUSE SUCCESSOR TO CEO FRANÇOIS GABELLA​ Source text - bit.ly/2hgDmme Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)