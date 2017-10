Oct 16 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp

* LendingClub Corp - on Oct 10, unit of co entered into a warehouse credit agreement ‍​ ‍​

* LendingClub Corp - ‍ pursuant to warehouse agreement, lenders agree to provide a $250 million secured revolving credit facility to warehouse - SEC filing​

* LendingClub - Proceeds under facility may only be used to purchase certain unsecured consumer loans from co, related rights, expenses related to facility​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yOnQZk) Further company coverage: