Sept 19 (Reuters) - LendingTree Inc-

* LendingTree acquires non-lending assets of SnapCap

* LendingTree Inc - ‍acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $21 million​

* LendingTree Inc - deal value ‍consists of $12 million in cash at closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $9 million​

* LendingTree Inc - ‍acquired certain assets of snap capital llc, a tech-enabled online platform​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: