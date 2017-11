BRIEF-Lendingtree Enters Into A $250 Mln Amended And Restated Credit Facility

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lendingtree Inc:

* LENDINGTREE ENTERS INTO A $250 MILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY

* LENDINGTREE - ‍RESTATED $250 MILLION FIVE-YEAR SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE LENDINGTREE'S PREVIOUS $125 MILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT​