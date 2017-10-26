BRIEF-Lendingtree reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

Oct 26 (Reuters) - LendingTree Inc

* LendingTree reports record 3Q 2017 results; increasing full-year 2017 guidance

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.17

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 57 to 58 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LendingTree Inc - ‍Full-year 2017 revenue is anticipated to be in range of $603 - $608 million​

* LendingTree Inc - ‍Full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $111 - $113 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $587.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LendingTree Inc - ‍2017 variable marketing margin is anticipated to be $202 - $205 million compared to prior guidance of $190 - $195 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: