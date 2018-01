BRIEF-‍Lendlease And CPPIB Announces £1.5 Billion Build-To-Rent Partnership​

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Lendlease:‍

* LENDLEASE SAYS LENDLEASE AND CPPIB ANNOUNCE £1.5 BILLION BUILD-TO-RENT PARTNERSHIP

* LENDLEASE- PARTNERSHIP TO ALSO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES WITHIN CO‘S WIDER RESIDENTIAL URBAN REGENERATION ACTIVITIES IN LONDON, ACROSS U.K. UNDER 50:50 JV​

* LENDLEASE- ‍PARTNERSHIP TO START WITH INVESTMENT OF C.£450 MILLION IN NEXT PHASE OF HOMES, AT CO‘S £2.3 BILLION ELEPHANT PARK DEVELOPMENT IN ELEPHANT & CASTLE​

* LENDLEASE SAYS CPPIB WILL INVEST C.£350 MILLION FOR 80 PER CENT AND LENDLEASE WILL INVEST BALANCE