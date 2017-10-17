BRIEF-LendLease Group establishes a JV with Softbank Group ​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - LendLease Group
* Announced sale of 25 per cent of its retirement living business to APG Asset Management N.V.
* Overall impact of transaction including transaction costs will be a net loss after tax of about A$35 million
* Established a joint venture with Softbank Group to develop and own telecom infrastructure assets in United States
* LendLease and Softbank have each committed US$200 million equity to fund identified seed assets
* FY18 result expected to be impacted by underperformance in company’s Australian construction business
* HY18 EBITDA contribution from Australian construction business is expected to be lower than prior corresponding period