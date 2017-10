BRIEF-Lennar says ‍Hurricane Harvey did impact around 120 new orders and deliveries in Q3​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp:

* Lennar provides third quarter 2017 new orders and deliveries, as well as an update on recent storms

* Lennar Corp - ‍Hurricane Harvey did impact approximately 120 new orders and deliveries in Q3​

* Lennar Corp - ‍for three months ended August 31, 2017, lennar had 7,610 new orders, up 8 percent

* Lennar Corp - ‍Hurricane Harvey is also expected to impact approximately 130 deliveries in Q4 ending november 30, 2017​

* Lennar Corp - ‍short-term impact of Hurricane Irma will most likely delay approximately 700 deliveries from q4 of 2017 into fiscal 2018​

* Lennar Corp - ‍for three months ended August 31, 2017, Lennar had 7,598 deliveries including unconsolidated entities, up 12 percent ​

* Lennar Corp says "believe we have adequate insurance coverage to cover any expected losses"​