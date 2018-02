BRIEF-Lennox International Q4 EPS $1.02 From Continuing Operations

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc:

* LENNOX INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER MARGIN AND PROFIT TO CAP RECORD YEAR AND RAISES 2018 EPS GUIDANCE FOR U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.68 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 7 PERCENT

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 1 PERCENT TO $892 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.75 TO $10.35 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.65, REVENUE VIEW $906.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍INCREASING STOCK REPURCHASE AMOUNT PLANNED FOR YEAR​

* ‍INCREASING 2018 STOCK REPURCHASE PLANS FROM $300 MILLION TO $350 MILLION​

* ‍LOWERING OUTLOOK FOR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FROM 31-32% TO 22-24% ON A FULL-YEAR BASIS​

* ‍REITERATING FY REVENUE GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 3-7%, WITH A MINIMAL IMPACT FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: