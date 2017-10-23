BRIEF-Lennox international reports record third-quarter revenue and profit

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International reports record third-quarter revenue and profit

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.052 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Lennox International - ‍updating 2017 guidance for revenue growth from 4-7% with neutral foreign exchange to 5-7% with a 0.5% benefit from foreign exchange​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍updating FY guidance for GAAP EPS from continuing operations from $7.73-$8.13 to $7.67-$7.97​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍updating FY guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations from $7.75-$8.15 to $7.75-$8.05​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍for 2017 reiterating capital expenditures guidance of approximately $100 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.84, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S