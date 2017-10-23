FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lennox international reports record third-quarter revenue and profit
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 23, 2017 / 1:01 PM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Lennox international reports record third-quarter revenue and profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International reports record third-quarter revenue and profit

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $2.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $1.052 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.04 billion

* Lennox International - ‍updating 2017 guidance for revenue growth from 4-7% with neutral foreign exchange to 5-7% with a 0.5% benefit from foreign exchange​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍updating FY guidance for GAAP EPS from continuing operations from $7.73-$8.13 to $7.67-$7.97​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍updating FY guidance for adjusted EPS from continuing operations from $7.75-$8.15 to $7.75-$8.05​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍for 2017 reiterating capital expenditures guidance of approximately $100 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.84, revenue view $3.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.