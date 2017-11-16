FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lennox International says Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated Nov 18, 2011
November 16, 2017 / 10:23 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Lennox International says Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated Nov 18, 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International - ‍as of Nov 13, Lennox, Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated nov 18, 2011

* Lennox International Inc says ‍under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $200 million to $225 million - SEC Filing​

* Lennox International Inc - ‍under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $250 million to $290 million

* Lennox International - ‍under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $325 million to $380 million

* Lennox International Inc - under amendment, stated funding termination date was extended to Nov 13, 2019​ Source text: (bit.ly/2mwAw1E) Further company coverage:

