BRIEF-Lennox International says Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated Nov 18, 2011

* Lennox International - as of Nov 13, Lennox, Lpac, co entered into amendment to amended, restated receivables purchase agreement initially dated nov 18, 2011
* Lennox International - under amendment, purchase limit under receivables agreement was increased from $325 million to $380 million
* Lennox International - under amendment, stated funding termination date was extended to Nov 13, 2019