Nov 28 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd:

* TO ‍DISPOSE EQUITY INTEREST IN A SUBSIDIARY​

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION INVOLVED UNDER AGREEMENT IS ABOUT RMB1,240 MILLION​

* MOTOROLA (BEIJING) MOBILITY TECHNOLOGIES TO DISPOSE LENOVO MOBILE COMMUNICATION SOFTWARE (WUHAN) TO CDBC NEW TOWN (BEIJING) ASSET MANAGEMENT​