March 5 (Reuters) - Leo Acquisitions Corp:

* LEO ACQUISITIONS CORP - ‍LOI WAS TERMINATED BECAUSE DEAL COULD NOT BE ENTERED INTO ON TERMS MUTUALLY ACCEPTABLE TO PARTIES​