BRIEF-LEON'S FURNITURE LIMITED Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.42

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Leon’s Furniture Ltd:

* LEON‘S FURNITURE LIMITED RELEASES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.42

* Q3 SALES ROSE 4.7 PERCENT TO C$705.7 MILLION

* LEON‘S FURNITURE LTD - ‍ANNOUNCED TODAY RETIREMENT OF DOMINIC SCARANGELLA, CURRENT CFO AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31​

* LEON‘S FURNITURE LTD - ‍CONSTANTINE PEFANIS APPOINTED TO REPLACE SCARANGELLA​ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018

* LEON‘S FURNITURE LTD QTRLY SAME STORE SALES UP 0.5 PCT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: