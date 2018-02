Feb 8 (Reuters) - LEONTEQ AG:

* NET PROFIT IMPROVED BY 34% TO CHF 23.1 MILLION IN 2017‍​

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME ROSE BY 4%, DRIVEN BY 18% GROWTH IN NET FEE INCOME TO CHF 247.0 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE TO SHAREHOLDERS THAT NO DIVIDEND BE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES OF AROUND CHF 180 ARE EXPECTED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018. ‍​

* TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES OF AROUND CHF 180 MILLION ARE EXPECTED FOR 2018.