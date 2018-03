March 5 (Reuters) - LEOVEGAS AB (PUBL):

* LEOVEGAS AB: AUTHENTIC GAMING SIGNS AGREEMENTS WITH PLAYTECH AND BETSSON GROUP

* ‍AUTHENTIC GAMING WILL GAIN ACCESS TO PLAYTECH’S GLOBAL NETWORK OF OPERATORS​

* ‍OPERATORS THAT USE PLAYTECH AS A SUPPLIER WILL GAIN ACCESS TO LIVE ROULETTE TABLES FROM REAL CASINO WORLD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)