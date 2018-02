Feb 22 (Reuters) - Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL ITS ENTIRE 13.04 PERCENT STAKE IN AUSTRALIA‘S VIRALYTICS TO U.S. COMPANY MERCK‘S UNIT

* SAYS MERCK PLANS TO BUY 100 PERCENT OF VIRALYTICS FOR $394 MILLION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sNYCYU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)