BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q3 in line with forecast, on track for record year
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 9, 2017 / 5:45 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q3 in line with forecast, on track for record year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Leroy Seafood Group Asa

* Leroey seafood q3 ebit before fair value adjustment nok ‍861​ million (Reuters poll nok 863 million)

* Leroey seafood q3 revenue nok ‍4,373​ million (Reuters poll nok 4,994 million)

* Leroey seafood sees 2017 harvest volume ‍176,000​ tonnes including associates versus previous guidance of 175,000 tonnes

* ‍currently estimates a total harvest volume for salmon and trout of approximately 180,500 gwt for 2018, including share of lsg’s volume from associates​

* ‍estimates that earnings in q4 2017 will be on par with earnings in q3 2017, ensuring that group will achieve a record-high profit in 2017​

* Leroey seafood group sees global salmon industry supply growth at ‍​5.3 percent in 2017, 7 percent in 2018

* Expected contract share for salmon and trout in q4 is about 30 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

