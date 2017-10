Sept 21 (Reuters) - Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing

* Says founder Jia Yueting has signed two contracts to lend up to 5.7 billion yuan ($865.21 million) to the company in 2015

* Says Jia has lent 4.7 billion yuan to the company after two stake cut in 2015

