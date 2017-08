July 17 (Reuters) - LEVENGUK OAO:

* SAYS ANTON EPIFANOV DECREASES ITS STAKE IN COMPANY TO 46.94% FROM 56%

* SAYS UNIVER KAPITAL ACQUIRES 9.06% STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: bit.ly/2t8yfbQ, bit.ly/2u1xUut Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)