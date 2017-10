Sept 15 (Reuters) - LEVRETT PLC:

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OF NUFORMIX LTD FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF £12,000,000

* CONSIDERATION TO BE SETTLED THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN COMPANY AT A PRICE OF 4 PENCE PER SHARE

* ANNOUNCING PLACING, UNDER WHICH IT HAS ISSUED 57,500,000 PLACING SHARES AT 4P PER SHARE, RAISING £2.3 MILLION, CONDITIONAL, INTER ALIA, UPON RE-ADMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)