BRIEF-Lewis Group Says Q3 Comparable Stores Sales Up 13.3 Pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Lewis Group Ltd:

* COMPARABLE STORES SALES GREW BY 13.3 PCT IN Q3 AND 9.8 PCT FOR NINE MONTHS

* ‍MERCHANDISE SALES FOR Q3 WERE 9.8 PCT HIGHER THAN CORRESPONDING PERIOD, RESULTING IN A 7.0 PCT GROWTH FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* TREND OF DECLINING OTHER REVENUE ANNUITY STREAMS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE​

* REVENUE INCREASED BY 0.7 PCT IN Q3, SHOWING AN IMPROVEMENT ON DECLINE OF 3.2 PCT RECORDED FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2017

* ‍REVENUE FOR NINE MONTHS DECLINED BY 1.7 PCT, MAINLY AS A RESULT OF 9.6 PCT REDUCTION IN OTHER REVENUE​