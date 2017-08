July 31 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals announces opt-in decision for u.s. Co-Promotion of sotagliflozin with Sanofi in type 1 diabetes

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - says ‍Sanofi intends to file applications in first half of 2018 for EU and U.S. Regulatory reviews of sotagliflozin​

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals- ‍opt-in decision based on positive data from 3 phase 3 studies, intandem1, intandem2, intandem3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: