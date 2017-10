Aug 14 (Reuters) -

* Lexington Partners announces sizeable transaction with BC Partners

* Lexington Partners - announced closure of a tender offer for commitments to BC European Capital IX LP​

* Lexington Partners says in aggregate, transaction represents a total capital commitment of about $1 billion​

* Lexington Partners says other terms of transaction, which is expected to close promptly on or after August 16, 2017, were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: