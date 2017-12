Nov 30 (Reuters) -

* LG ELECTRONICS SAYS HWANG JEONG-HWAN HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF LG MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY

* LG ELECTRONICS SAYS ESTABLISHING B2B COMPANY TO OVERSEE ASPECTS OF B2B PRODUCT SALES INCLUDING ENERGY, INFORMATION DISPLAYS, VERTICAL SOLUTIONS Source text: [bit.ly/2BAoisC] Further company coverage: