FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LGI Homes reports Q3 earnings per share $1.40
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 12:22 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-LGI Homes reports Q3 earnings per share $1.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - LGI Homes Inc

* LGI Homes, Inc. reports record setting third quarter and ytd 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.40

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.75 to $5.15

* Q3 revenue $365.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $363.4 million

* LGI Homes Inc - Qtrly ‍ending backlog increased 70.9% to 1,328 units​

* LGI Homes Inc - Qtrly ‍home closings increased 64.4% to 1,729 homes​

* LGI Homes Inc - Expects to ‍close more than 5,400 homes in 2017​

* LGI Homes Inc - Sees ‍2017 gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues to be in range of 25.0% and 27.0%​

* LGI Homes Inc - Sees ‍2017 adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues to be in range of 26.5% and 28.5%​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.