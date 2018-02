BRIEF-LGI Homes Reports Q4 EPS Of $1.43

Feb 27 (Reuters) - LGI Homes Inc:

* LGI HOMES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND RELEASES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.00 TO $7.00

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 71 PERCENT TO $405 MILLION

* BELIEVES 2018 GROSS MARGIN AS A PERCENTAGE OF HOME SALES REVENUES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF 24.0% AND 26.0%

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (NON-GAAP) AS A PERCENTAGE OF HOME SALES REVENUES WILL BE IN RANGE OF 25.5% AND 27.5%

* HOME CLOSINGS DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 INCREASED 61.9% TO 1,844 FROM 1,139 DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)