FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 5, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in 13 days

BRIEF-LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lgl Group Inc

* LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal

* Lgl Group Inc - ‍announces extension of rights offering expiration to shareholders​

* LGL Group Inc - ‍special committee is reviewing and evaluating proposal from an investment group

* LGL Group Inc says ‍all other terms and conditions of rights offering remain unchanged​

* LGL Group - received non-binding proposal to acquire for cash assets of 2 principal operating units, M-tron Industries and Precise Time and Frequency​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.