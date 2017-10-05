BRIEF-LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lgl Group Inc
* LGL to review non-binding acquisition proposal
* Lgl Group Inc - announces extension of rights offering expiration to shareholders
* LGL Group Inc - special committee is reviewing and evaluating proposal from an investment group
* LGL Group Inc says all other terms and conditions of rights offering remain unchanged
* LGL Group - received non-binding proposal to acquire for cash assets of 2 principal operating units, M-tron Industries and Precise Time and Frequency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: