BRIEF-LHC Group reports increase of 13.0% in third quarter earnings per diluted share
November 6, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in 18 hours

BRIEF-LHC Group reports increase of 13.0% in third quarter earnings per diluted share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - LHC Group Inc

* LHC Group reports increase of 13.0% in third quarter earnings per diluted share, 18.5% in adjusted earnings per diluted share

* LHC Group Inc qtrly ‍net service revenue increased 18.2% to $272.9 million compared with $230.8 million​

* LHC Group Inc qtrly ‍ earnings per diluted share attributable to lhc group’s common stockholders $0.61​

* LHC Group Inc qtrly ‍adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group’s common stockholders $0.64 per diluted share​

* LHC Group Inc qtrly ‍total organic growth in home health admissions was 6.2%​

* LHC Group Inc - ‍raised issued fiscal year 2017 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion​

* LHC Group Inc sees ‍fiscal year 2017 GAAP earnings per diluted share to be in an expected range of $2.35 to $2.40​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $265.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

