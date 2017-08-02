FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-LHC Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.63
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-LHC Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lhc Group Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $260.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $254.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lhc group inc - raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance for net service revenue to be in an expected range of $1.030 billion to $1.045 billion

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lhc group inc - raised its fiscal year 2017 guidance for fully diluted earnings per share to be in an expected range of $2.30 to $2.40

* Lhc group inc qtrly total comparable-quarter organic growth in home health admissions was 10.4%

* Lhc group inc qtrly total comparable-quarter organic growth in hospice admissions 4.6%

* Lhc group inc - net service revenue increased 15.1% to $260.2 million for q2 of 2017 compared with $226.0 million for q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.