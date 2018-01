Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lhn Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERED INTO JV AGREEMENT WITH SOUTH EAST ASIA MEDLOG LOGISTICS CO. PTE. LTD​

* ‍TOTAL INITIAL INVESTMENT TO BE CONTRIBUTED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF JV CO EXPECTED TO NOT EXCEED S$1.00 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)