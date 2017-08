July 18 (Reuters) - LHV GROUP AS:

* ‍EARNED A CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF EUR 4.9 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2017​

* ‍GROUP'S PROFIT WAS EUR 0.2 MILLION LOWER THAN IN Q1 AND EQUALED PROFIT EARNED A YEAR AGO IN Q2 OF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)