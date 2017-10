Oct 4 (Reuters) - Li Bao Ge Group Ltd:

* Zhao Tian Ventures on 27 Sept disposed 15 million shares of co for consideration of about HK$72 million

* Post share sale, Zhao Tian holds 494.2 million shares representing about 61.8 percent stake in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)