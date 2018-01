Jan 23 (Reuters) - Li Bao Ge Group Ltd:

* ‍GROUP IS EXPECTED TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FY ​​

* ‍EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ABSENCE OF LISTING EXPENSES OF ABOUT HK$7.5 MILLION INCURRED BY GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: