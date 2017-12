Dec 27 (Reuters) - Liberbank SA:

* SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH EVO PAYMENTS ‍​FROM UNITED STATES

* DEAL IS FOR SALE OF POINT-OF-SALE TERMINALS BUSINESS FOR 7.86 MILLION EUROS

* DEAL TO GENERATE POSITIVE FINANCIAL RESULT OF 5.5 MILLION EUROS

* SIGNS COMMERCIAL ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH EVO PAYMENTS FOR INITIAL PERIOD OF 10 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)