Dec 18 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc:

* LIBERTY GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NEW $2 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS INTENDED FOR COMPLETION BY YEAR-END 2018

* ANNOUNCES ITS BOARD AUTHORIZED NEW $2.0 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH RESPECT TO LIBERTY GLOBAL GROUP CLASS A, CLASS C SHARES