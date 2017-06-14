FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 14, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Liberty Global says Unitymedia Finance entered financing arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc

* Liberty Global PLC - on June 8, Unitymedia Finance LLC entered financing arrangement that amends senior facilities agreement dated July 25, 2014

* Liberty Global PLC - under terms, certain lenders have agreed to provide a $855.0 million term loan facility to Unitymedia Finance - SEC filing

* Liberty Global PLC - final maturity date for term loan B facility is September 30, 2025

* Liberty Global PLC - proceeds of loans to be used for refinancing, repayment or prepayment of any existing indebtedness of any member of group

* Liberty Global PLC - term loan B facility bears interest at a rate of libor plus 2.25% per annum subject to a libor floor of 0.00% Source text - bit.ly/2rxlZAa Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.