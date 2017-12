BRIEF-Liberty Global To Sell Austrian Operations To T-Mobile Austria for 1.9 bln Euro

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc:

* LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL AUSTRIAN OPERATIONS TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA

* SAYS WILL SELL UPC AUSTRIA FOR A TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.9 BILLION

* SAYS HAS AGREED TO PROVIDE CERTAIN TRANSITIONAL SERVICES FOR A PERIOD OF UP TO FOUR YEARS

* SAYS WILL ALSO ALLOW T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO USE UPC BRAND FOR A TRANSITIONAL PERIOD OF UP TO THREE YEARS AS PART OF TRANSACTION

* ‍CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, WHICH IS NOT EXPECTED UNTIL SECOND HALF OF 2018​