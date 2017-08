June 27 (Reuters) - Liberty Gold Corp

* Liberty gold receives plan of operations permit for goldstrike, utah

* Liberty gold - ‍key permit will allow liberty gold to expand drilling to test high-priority targets, build resource ounces across 74.5 km(2) property​

* Liberty gold corp - ‍u.s. bureau of land management has approved liberty gold's plan of operations for goldstrike oxide gold project in utah​