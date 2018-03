March 2 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd:

* FY ‍NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 8%​

* ‍NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 OF R2 719 MILLION WERE 8% UP ON 2016​

* ‍APPROVED AND DECLARED A GROSS FINAL DIVIDEND OF 415 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* ‍IN 2018, MANAGEMENT WILL FOCUS ON RESTORING FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF SA RETAIL INSURANCE BUSINESS​