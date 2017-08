BRIEF-Liberty Holdings says HY normalised HEPS 456.7 cents

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd

* HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 568,5 CENTS VERSUS 666,9 CENTS

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 276 CENTS

* HY NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 456.7 CENTS VERSUS 650 CENTS YEAR AGO

* HY TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT 688 BILLION RAND VERSUS 679 BILLION RAND

* HY HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R1 540 MILLION WERE DOWN 15% COMPARED TO R1 813 MILLION IN PRIOR PERIOD

* CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AT 2,82 AT PERIOD END (31 DECEMBER 2016: 2,95)

* HY BUSINESS SALES GREW BY 10% TO R3,9 BILLION COMPARED TO PRIOR PERIOD

* HY NEW BUSINESS MARGINS AT 0.4%

* HY GROUP NET CUSTOMER CASH INFLOWS OF R5,7 BILLION (30 JUNE 2016: R0,5 BILLION)