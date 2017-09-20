BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C Liberty formula one common stock

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty Media-pricing of public offering of 17.7 million shares of co's series c liberty formula one common stock, par value $0.01 per share at $37.40/share​