FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C Liberty formula one common stock
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
September 20, 2017 / 10:09 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Liberty Media Corp prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C Liberty formula one common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp

* Liberty Media Corp prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series c Liberty Formula one common stock

* Liberty Media-pricing of underwritten public offering on behalf of selling stockholders of 17.7 million shares of series c Liberty formula one common stock​

* Liberty Media-pricing of public offering of 17.7 million shares of co’s series c liberty formula one common stock, par value $0.01 per share at $37.40/share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.