Jan 22 (Reuters) - Liberty Media Corp:

* SAYS‍ NOW EXPECTING A MID- TO HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT EFFECTIVE CASH TAX RATE ON U.K. EBITDA FOR ITS FORMULA 1 BUSINESS - SEC FILING​

* SAYS FORMULA 1 REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN ABOUT 1% AS COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD.‍